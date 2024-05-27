Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 186,185 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

