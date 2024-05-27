Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

