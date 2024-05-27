Trexquant Investment LP Sells 215,476 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,476 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NU were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

