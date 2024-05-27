Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,529 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $29,508,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $20,170,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.