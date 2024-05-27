Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

