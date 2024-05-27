GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

GEHC opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

