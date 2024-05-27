Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

