Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,069 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.