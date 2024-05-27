US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNI opened at $126.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

