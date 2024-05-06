Amalgamated Bank Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,251.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,279.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,184.44. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,496.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

