H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 1,405.7% in April

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,405.7% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.48. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

