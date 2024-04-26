Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

NASDAQ EDBLW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

