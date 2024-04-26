Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Edible Garden Price Performance
NASDAQ EDBLW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Edible Garden
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edible Garden
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.