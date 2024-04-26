Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 177 shares.The stock last traded at $997.19 and had previously closed at $995.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biglari

Biglari Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $828.10. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.