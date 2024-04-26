Xponance Inc. Sells 9,735 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after buying an additional 207,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,583 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

