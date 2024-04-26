Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 625,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 352,390 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

