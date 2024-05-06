Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $318.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

