Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.22 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

