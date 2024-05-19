Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

