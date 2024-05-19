Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
