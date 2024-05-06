Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,141 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock opened at $198.85 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

