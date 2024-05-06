Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

