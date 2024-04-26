Xponance Inc. Sells 6,144 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $563,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZION opened at $41.27 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

