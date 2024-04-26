Xponance Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Science Applications International by 108.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

