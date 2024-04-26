C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CFO Jason E. Long Buys 500 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CFO Jason E. Long bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $19,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,394. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.32. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 13.29%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

