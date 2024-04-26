Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.74. The firm has a market cap of £24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.90. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.05 ($0.16).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

