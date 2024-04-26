Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLP
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jubilee Metals Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.