Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 6.53 ($0.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.81. The firm has a market cap of £194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

