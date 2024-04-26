Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases 1,602 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $15,235.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,149.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.