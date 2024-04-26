Citigroup Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.88. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,022,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

