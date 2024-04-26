JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.