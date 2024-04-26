JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
