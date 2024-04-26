Cwm LLC Acquires 4,283 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

