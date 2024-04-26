Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.