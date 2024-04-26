Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 32,276 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 108,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

