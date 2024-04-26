Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 16,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $530.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.91 and a 200-day moving average of $535.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.06 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

