Cwm LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period.

BATS:PJAN opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

