Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $310,758.08 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 620,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $785,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

