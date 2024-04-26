PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 874 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,576,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $336,833.68.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $157,035.20.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ PNRG opened at $102.47 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.
Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.