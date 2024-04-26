PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 874 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,576,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $336,833.68.

On Thursday, April 18th, Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $157,035.20.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $102.47 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $241,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also

