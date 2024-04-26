Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

