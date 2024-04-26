J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $238,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 429,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $185.11 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

