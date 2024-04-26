J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3959 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

