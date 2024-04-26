Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $164.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

