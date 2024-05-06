Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
