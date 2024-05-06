Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter worth about $65,576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,394.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

