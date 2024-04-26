Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $657,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.