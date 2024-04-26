Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 989 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,235 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $28,513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 31.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 984,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of News by 321.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $10,301,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

