Signaturefd LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 41.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Avangrid by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 162,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

