Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.