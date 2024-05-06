Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

