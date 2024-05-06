Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.