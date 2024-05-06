Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.