Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Lowered by Zacks Research

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.12 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schneider National by 360.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

