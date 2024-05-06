Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,762 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,572 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $202.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

